Cleaning up nature trail

People from Sugartree Ministries in Wilmington clean up the Dr. Nathan Hale Nature Trail. The trailhead is near the Denver Williams Park playground north of the duck pond; the trailhead can be accessed from the paved Judy Gano Trail.

As a service project, Sugartree Ministries attendees and volunteer staffers held a community cleanup Tuesday along the Dr. Nathan Hale Nature Trail in J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park. At the center of the photograph, Wilmington City Parks & Recreation Director Jermaine Isaac speaks prior to the cleanup and expresses appreciation to the workers. Sugartree Ministries Director Lee Sandlin said the project, in addition to enhancing the nature trail, will boost the self-worth of the people whom Sugartree Ministries helps. It didn’t take long for the crew to fill large trash bags with items and litter cast aside at the natural surface trail. Overheard: “I’m going to get down to the creek and get some ugly out’.”

A wooden pallet was found and removed next to the Dr. Nathan Hale Nature Trail. The natural surface trail is near a section of Lytle Creek. Window blinds also were found during the cleanup. Pictured are Amy Volz and Perry Fuqua, both Sugartree Ministries volunteers.