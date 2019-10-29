Motorist killed in Tuesday morning crash in Clinton County

WILSON TWP., CLINTON COUNTY – A motorist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on SR 72 between Carter Road and Sabina Road at approximately 9:25 a.m. Tuesday.

A 2010 Dodge Journey, operated by Chelsy Mick, 24, of Greenfield was traveling south on SR 72; a 2000 Mercury Cougar, operated by Jeffrey Tisdale, 41, of Hillsboro was traveling north on SR 72, according to the OSHP

Preliminary investigation indicates that the Dodge Journey traveled left of center and struck the Mercury Cougar, the OSHP stated.

Chelsy Mick was transported to the Jamestown Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Jeffrey Tisdale was pronounced dead at the scene, the OSHP reported.

The investigation is continuing.

Neither vehicle was carrying passengers. Both drivers that were involved were wearing their safety belts and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash at this time.

Motorists are reminded to remain alert and attentive while driving, the OSHP stated.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-6.jpg