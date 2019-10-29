Wilmington police reports: TV thief arrested

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 4:28 p.m. on Oct. 25, police arrested a 33-year-old female for alleged theft and trespassing after responding to a theft report at a store on Progress Way. According to the report, when officers arrived they met with loss prevention personnel and were advised the suspect pushed a Samsung 55-inch UHD TV (valued at $498) out of the store. The suspect was observed selecting the TV, pushing it on a cart through the store passing all points of sale, then pushing the cart with the TV into the parking lot. The suspect took off on foot and had been previously trespassed from the store due to multiple thefts from the store by her. The responding officer was advised the suspect was in the bathroom of a nearby restaurant. Upon arrival, they made contact at the locked women’s restroom door at the restaurant. The suspect was seen “crouched down next to the wall” when they entered the restroom. After the arrest, the suspect was found to have a warrant out of the Xenia Police Department for felony receiving stolen property and identity fraud. The suspect was then transported to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

• At 3:48 a.m. on Oct. 25, police received a report of a theft at a gas station on East Locust Street. A 29-year-old male advised that while he was inside the store a male suspect — believed to be a 44-year-old male — broke into his vehicle and took his wife’s purse. The victim took off in the vehicle to search for the subject who took off on foot, according to the report. The husband advised he and his wife went into the gas station to get some items. then observed the suspect exiting the store, and gaining entry to their vehicle that was unlocked. The male subject then rode off on his bicycle northbound. While at the gas station, the officer asked the clerk to watch the security video to see if they had it on camera. The wife arrived back on the scene and described the suspect as a tall, skinny male with long dark hair. She also was able to identify the suspect. The purse was purple in color and Republic brand. It contained her ID, a debit card, an Social Security card, $15 in cash, and photos of her children. A purple and black Fox brand backpack containing her work clothing and personal documents were also reported taken. Inside the bookbag was her red/black LG cell phone.

• At 3:19 p.m. on Oct. 25, police arrested a 35-year-old male at a park on North South Street after discovering there was a warrant for his arrest. According to the report, while on patrol, the officer observed the suspect walking on North Mulberry Street and checked for warrants through dispatch. The dispatcher advised that the suspect had a felony warrant out of the Sheriff’s Office and was considered armed and dangerous. The officer pulled into a driveway and proceeded into the grass then onto the basketball court at the park on North South Street. The officer told the suspect to stop but he kept walking. The officer exited his vehicle and ordered him, again, to stop. The officer pulled out his Taser and “(the suspect) reached in his waistband in the front as he was facing away from me,” the officer reported. The officer advised he believed the suspect was going for a weapon and turned on his Taser using “red dot compliance” and ordering the suspect to put his hands out and get on the ground. The suspect was taken into custody, and he had a hypodermic needle on him. The suspect was transported to the Sheriff’s Office for incarceration and a needle was later disposed of.

• At 8:57 p.m. on Oct. 25, police responded to the 200 block of South South Street on the report of two subjects kicking a dog in the street. After patrolling the area, officers were unable to locate the suspects. An officer spoke with the caller — a 22-year-old Jamestown male — who stated he took the dog and will keep it for the night. He also stated he’ll find a no-kill shelter to take the dog to. According to the report, the dog was small and weighed approximately 15 pounds. No further action was taken that night.

• Police received a report of a burglary taking place at the 1100 block of Fife Avenue at 5:17 a.m. on Oct. 22. The report lists the following items as being stolen, a pink Verizon tablet, an Amazon Kindle, $15 nd $60 in $1 bills, a silver dollar coin, four Kennedy half-dollar coins, and a Motorola Moto 7.

• At 1:09 p.m. on Oct. 27, a 53-year-old male reported multiple items were taken from his garage at his residence — the 1-99 block of A Street. Items listed as stolen include an “air/impact gun/hammer,” an air ratchet, a die grinder, a Benzomatic plumbing kit, and a three-drawer toolbox.

