Wilmington School Board approves new position for middle, high schools

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington City Schools (WCS) district will add a campus supervisor for the Wilmington Middle and High School campuses.

The person filling the position will supervise and support students to maintain a safe, orderly and productive learning environment, according to the informational packet for Monday night’s board of education meeting where the new position was approved.

“The campus supervisor monitors hallways, parking lots, assemblies, cafeterias, and other common areas used by students, and collaborates and communicates closely with the administrative team to maintain a productive learning environment,” states the explanation for the agenda item regarding the position.

After the board meeting, WCS Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart was asked how the campus supervisor position differs from the district’s school resource officer.

The campus supervisor will complement the resource officer, and provide another set of eyes and ears, said the superintendent.

The full-time campus supervisor also will help mentor students, and serve as kind of an extension of the buildings’ counselors and administrators offices, she said.

McCarty-Stewart also was asked whether there is a perceived need for an extra pair of eyes, and she said yes. The campus supervisor for the middle and high schools will, for example, perform safety audit checks, check doors, and be able to operate the security camera system, she added.

A campus supervisor may have recommendations concerning a school’s common areas to make them safer and more efficient, said the superintendent.

And a campus supervisor will try to be aware of the needs of the youths and be an advocate of them as well, said McCarty-Stewart.

The board meeting was held at Denver Place Elementary School, and its Principal Cortney Karshner-Rethmel recognized the members of Fourth Grade Student Council. Campaigns and speeches were part of the process to go on student council.

The 2019 Denver Place Elementary Fourth Grade Student Council has “some really strong leadership personalities,” remarked the principal, adding she is really, really proud of them.

Holmes Elementary School Principal Marilee Tanner said a current focus in instructional strategy at the kindergarten through second-grade building is feedback.

She said in the classrooms students are getting feedback from teachers through Post-it Notes, teachers themselves are taking observational notes, and students are using ‘I notice, I wonder’ language — so parents may hear some of that same language at home.

During a walk-through of a second-grade classroom, Tanner observed peer-to-peer feedback where the children sit with one another and talk about a writing assignment and how they can improve it.

