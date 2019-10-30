Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Holiday Inn Express, 155 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, Oct. 21. Critical: hard-boiled egg 46°F (self-service reach-in cooler); Person in Charge discarded and corrected. Pancake batter in equipment is not maintained with temperature (ice packs not in equipment). Apple pie filling was in dish without temperature control. Chocolate chips, M&Ms and apple pie filling toppings at pancake station not protected from customer contamination. PIC stated will add plastic wrap. Apples that are offered self-service not provided with tongs or wrapped to protect from customers. PIC stated will wrap or use tongs.

Open soda can found in reach-in cooler in kitchen. Thermometer not able to be found in reach-in cooler in kitchen. Food employees were not wearing hair restraints. Boxes of napkins and cups stored on floor. Food debris and dead insect on floor in stock room. Ice accumulated in reach-in cooler in kitchen. (Towel in bottom of unit?)

Follow-up: Nov. 4.

• Kairos Coffee, 1593 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 21. Critical: Cheesecake retail cooler 50°F; Person in Charge adjusted equipment thermostat and will monitor (was 40°F at end of inspection). Verification employees have been informed on illness reporting requirements unavailable. PIC to contact owner to know location of documents.

Quantity of contents missing on label of packaged retail chocolate candy (gram and ounces). Exit door threshold/lower door seal not in good condition.

• Papa John’s Pizza, 1561 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 21. Open beverage can found on pizza cut table; removed and corrected. Paper towels unavailable at hand sink (Person in Charge stated replacement dispenser scheduled for delivery; using paper towels from second handsink). Handwashing sign missing at hand sink. Trash can has food debris accumulations. Wet mop stored on floor. Light bulbs nonworking in ceiling fixtures. Sauce splattered on walls (trash can) and storage shelving (near cut table). Note: Please ensure hair restraints are worn at all times while preparing food.

• Donato’s Pizza, 860 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 22. Complaint: Received complaint: “Eating pizza Saturday, plain cheese. Something fell out between cheese and crust, appeared to have head and legs.” No evidence of any bugs/roaches throughout the facility. Spoke with managers on duty. They use Terminix for pest control. Several gnats around mop sink, 3-compartment sink, floor drain and prep sink in back room. Please contact pest control operator regarding gnats.

• Gold Star Chili, 1295 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 15. Single-service items (straws, lids, etc.) stored under hand sink at front of store. Manager removed items and placed in another cabinet.

• Beaugard’s Southern Bar B Que, 975 S. South St., Wilmington, Oct. 17. Countertop with microwave on top has broken counter in back and countertop where chopping meat. Finish is coming off. Both need replaced.

• Wendy’s, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 15. Three previous violations corrected. Thank you! Employee on line with facial hair with no beard net. Wall/caulking behind the 3-compartment sink was dirty. Floor beside used cooking oil is dirty.

• Sabina Elementary School, 246 W. Washington St., Sabina, Oct. 16. Critical: Shredded cheese in walk-in cooler missing date mark; Person in Charge corrected. (Sprayer (near warewash machine) was below flood level rim of sink. PIC will submit to maintenance.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-6.jpg