More Wilmington police reports: Meth-addled man; brazen thieves

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 7:58 a.m. on Oct. 26, units responded to the area of North Wood Street in reference to a male subject who entered a residence and then left on foot. Units checked the area and did not locate the male. According to the report, the man was then observed several blocks away and was found to be a 38-year-old who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. The subject was “mumbling and chewing on his tongue,” the report states. “(The subject) thought he was in Cincinnati and that it was 2018.” Another officer arrived and the subject was unable to communicate. The officer stated in his report, “I haven’t seen a subject under the influence of drugs act the way (this subject) did.” Units had the subject walk to the cruiser to took him to Clinton Memorial Hospital for treatment. At CMH, the subject told the nurse he used “a lot” of methamphetamine. He was given medication and units stayed until he went to sleep.

• At 7:57 p.m. on Oct. 24, police were dispatched to a Progress Way store in reference to a shoplifter. Police weren’t able to locate a female subject suspected of the theft. A male subject had also reportedly tried to push a cart out of the store. Upon watching surveillance cameras, a white male subject in a black hoodie walk from women’s clothing pushing a cart. The officer then observed the male passing all points of sale and started walking out the front doors. Loss prevention confronted the male and he left the cart and took off running. Loss prevention stated that the male then left in a black four-door vehicle. Loss prevention is going to provide authorities with a statement, an itemized list of merchandise that was in the cart, and a video of the incident.

• At 2:42 p.m. on Oct. 21, police were advised a female subject was seen pushing a cart full of merchandise out of a Progress Way store without paying for the items. The items were not immediately identified but one item is believed to be a sowing machine.

• At 7:47 p.m. on Oct. 23, police received a report of medication stolen from the 1200 block of Heather Run. A 52-year-old Clarksville female is listed as the suspect.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_WPD-Badge-13.jpg