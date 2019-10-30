Clinton County Sheriff’s: Violent incidents investigated

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 28-year-old Wilmington male for alleged assault after responding to an incident at the 800 block of Nauvoo Road in Clarksville at 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 25. A 51-year-old male resident told deputies he was hit in the head with a hammer. Deputies observed blood and a small gash on the victim’s head. The victim stated his wife observed a female subject looking in the windows of one of their vehicles. The female grabbed the wife and they began to wrestle. The victim advised he ran up to break up the fight. While trying to do so, “he felt some pain on the back of his head,” the report states. The victim turned around and saw he was hit by a hammer. The wife stated the two subjects got back in the vehicle, tried to hit them, and left the scene. The suspect told deputies he was there to pick up items that he believed were stolen by the victim’s son. He stated the victim’s wife tried to punch his girlfriend after he went looking for the items in the son’s truck. According to him, the victim came out with a weapon, “bent (the girlfriend) over the car while (the victim’s wife) tried to punch (the girlfriend) and choked her.” He stated the victim swung the hammer and dropped it, the suspect picked it up, and struck him in the head, thinking the victim was going to hurt his girlfriend. The suspect said the hit didn’t “faze” the victim and the suspect tossed the hammer. When getting in the vehicle to leave, the suspect said the victim had his girlfriend in a headlock and was making death threats towards them. The suspect’s girlfriend advised she told the victim’s wife they didn’t want to fight, they just wanted to speak to her son. After placing the suspect under arrest, the deputy advised he needed to file a theft report and an investigation would commence. In his report, he advised a Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and a Wagner stain paint sprayer were stolen from his residence on State Route 380 in Chester Township.

• At 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 23, deputies received a report of a student in Sabina making a post to Snapchat stating, “Do not come to school tomorrow” while holding a “video game weapon.” No further information was listed.

• At 12:43 a.m. on Oct. 26, deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Nauvoo Road in Clarksville on a domestic violence report. According to the report, a 23-year-old male resident stated he arrived home and his pregnant girlfriend, age 30, started arguing due to her believing he was out using drugs or being at some other woman’s house. The male reported that they were yelling back and forth while she was waiting for a ride to another place for the night. After the ride arrived, he advised he was standing on the front porch while his girlfriend was loading up the car. He advised she walked over and punched him in the face. The deputy noted they observed a small cut on the victim’s nose from his glasses. Deputies made contact with the suspect who was staying in Goshen for the night. She advised she “did not touch” the victim and didn’t want to speak further without an attorney. The deputy took photos of the victim to add to the report.

• At 10:35 p.m. on Oct. 25, police responded to the 1-99 block of State Route 350 East in Cuba, Washington Township on the report an alleged assault. According to the report, a 27-year-old Milford female had apparent minor injuries caused by her ex-spouse.

• At 1:17 a.m. on Oct. 25, deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 68 in Liberty Township for an unreadable license plate. According to the report, the driver had an active arrest warrant and was placed into custody. Deputies also located suspected narcotics in the vehicle.

• At 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, police responded to a domestic incident at the 2700 block of U.S. 22 West in Wilmington, Union Township. According to the report, a 41-year-old female resident had apparent minor injuries and that her two sons were fighting.

• At 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 24, deputies responded to the 12000 block fo State Route 73 South in New Vienna on a theft report. The report lists a purse belonging to a 39-year-old New Vienna female was stolen. A pink/purple bicycle was seized as evidence.

• Deputies responded to Prairie Road in Wilmington, Union Township, at 12:07 a.m. on Oct. 23 on the report of two males damages multiple mailboxes.

• At 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 24, a 41-year-old Springboro male reported the battery for his tractor was stolen from the 7700 block of State Route 73 South in Green Township.

• At 9:37 p.m. on Oct. 25, deputies located narcotics during a traffic stop on South South Street in Wilmington, Union Township.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-3.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574