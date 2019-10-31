Health Alliance meets, presents scholarships

The Health Alliance of Clinton County held its fall meeting Oct. 22 at the Cape May Center. Dinner was provided by McCoy’s Catering.

President Kathy Havey welcomed members and guests. The invocation was given by Cindy Petrich.

Pat Richardson, chairman of the Scholarship Committee, along with members Carolyn Matthews and Francis Sharp, presented scholarships to Lillian Collins and Kristen Andrews. Both work at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Victoria Lanter, also a recipient, was unable to attend.

Brenna Eldridge, Director of the Cancer Center, and Teresa Daniels, Director of Human Resources, thanked the Health Alliance for the work they do in the community and for offering scholarships to help those wanting to continue their education.

Diane Murphy was the speaker for the evening. She spoke about how she became acquainted with Pam Damour and Sewing with a Mission, traveling to Peru and teaching the women to sew.

The skills taught helped the women earn an income and provide for their families. She shared her experiences and displayed some items she had brought home.

Member Charlyn Kruszka, who will be moving, was presented with a scrapbook and gift card. She thanked the group and said how much she enjoyed working with an organization that does so much for the community.

Everyone was reminded of the Masquerade Jewelry Sale at the hospital beginning at 9 a.m. Nov.10 and going ‘round the clock until Tuesday afternoon, and the Holiday Ball on Dec. 14 at the Roberts Centre.

The Scholarship Committee and members presented scholarships to Lillian Collins and Kristen Andrews, who both work at CMH, as well as to Victoria Lanter, who was unable to attend. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_HACC02.jpg The Scholarship Committee and members presented scholarships to Lillian Collins and Kristen Andrews, who both work at CMH, as well as to Victoria Lanter, who was unable to attend. Diane Murphy was guest speaker for the event. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_HACCDianeMurphy.jpg Diane Murphy was guest speaker for the event. The 2020 Health Alliance Officers were installed by Sandy Pidgeon: President Cindy Petrich, Assistant Secretary Sharon Johnson, Treasurer Pat Richardson, and board members Linda Custis, Betty Lou Germann and Joann Chamberlin. Unable to attend were Vice President Staci Close and Secretary Mary Camp. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_HACCOfficers2020.jpg The 2020 Health Alliance Officers were installed by Sandy Pidgeon: President Cindy Petrich, Assistant Secretary Sharon Johnson, Treasurer Pat Richardson, and board members Linda Custis, Betty Lou Germann and Joann Chamberlin. Unable to attend were Vice President Staci Close and Secretary Mary Camp.