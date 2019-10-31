Help available to keep warm this winter

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Clinton County Community Action Program are working to help Ohioans in need stay warm this winter through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program.

The Winter Crisis Program assists low-income households that have been disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer services, or have 25% or less bulk fuel supply remaining. The program can also assist with fuel tank replacement, fuel tank testing and furnace repair. Eligible households can receive a payment for their main heating source and/or their secondary source (electric).

The program runs from Nov. 1, 2019 until March 31, 2020.

Also available until March 31, 2020 is the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) which is applied directly to the customer’s utility bill, the benefit can help manage heating costs. Note: This is not an emergency program.

Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application or find contact information for a local Energy Assistance Provider (Community Action Program).

Applicants will need to bring following documents with them to visit:

• Copies of most current heating and electric bills

• A list of all household members and proof of income for last 30 days, if self-employed or seasonal will need 12 months income and complete IRS 1040 documents. If you have no income please contact the office for further instructions.

• Birth Certificate or Social Security cards for all household members

• Photo ID of applicant

For more information about the Winter Crisis program, contact Community Action at 937-382-8365 Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling (800) 282-0880.