Gun reportedly fired at State Route 380 home intruder

Clinton County deputies and a tracking dog did not immediately locate a suspect who was reported to be inside a State Route 380 residence Thursday before exiting via a window after a gun was fired at him.

It is not known whether the intruder was struck by a bullet, said Clinton County Chief Deputy Brian Prickett.

The area was searched and a law enforcement canine did a track, but as of 4:15 p.m. Thursday the suspect had not been found, Prickett said.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing blue jeans and a white top.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate the incident, said Prickett.

If anyone has information that may help law enforcement, Prickett said it will be much appreciated. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office number is 937-382-1611.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-4.jpg