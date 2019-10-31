Muni court decisions: OVI, drug instrument possession lead to long jail terms

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Oct. 21 and Oct. 25, 2019:

• Cody Butler, 37, of Hillsboro, drug instrument possession, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 360 days in jail, fined $1,100, assessed $135 court costs. Butler must have no contact with the victim. Additional charges of obstructing official business, trespassing, unauthorized use of property, driving under suspension-financial, and failure to control were dismissed. A breaking and entering charge was transferred over to Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

• Jessica Smith, 27, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, O.V.I., sentenced to 360 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Sept. 28, 2019 to Sept. 28, 2022, fined $1,875, assessed $270 court costs. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Jan. 9, 2020. Operator’s license destroyed. A traffic control light was dismissed.

• Mathew Myers, 21, of Toledo, O.V.I., O.V.I.-suspension, sentenced to 360 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Oct. 22, 2019 to Oct. 22, 2021, fined $2,000, assessed $135 court costs. No ALS imposed. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Celina Jernigan, 20, of Wilmington, underage consumption, O.V.I., sentenced to 183 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Oct. 23, 2019 to Oct. 23, 2020, fined $1,325, assessed $70 court costs. Jernigan must take part in supervised probation, get an ORAS assessment, complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation, and complete 16 hours of community service. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Nov. 3, 2019. A reckless operation charge was dismissed.

• Thomas Heywood II, 28, of Goshen, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs.

• Gary W. Mason, 56, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Oct. 23, 2019 to Oct. 23, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Mason must take part in supervised probation, get an ORAS assessment, complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Nov. 3, 2019. Additional charges of marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, a marked lanes violation, and an additional O.V.I. charge were dismissed.

• Joshua Harris, 41, of Wilmington, resisting arrest, domestic violence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. Harris must complete eight hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim and the arresting officer, must commit no further offenses for four years, and must complete non-reporting probation. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Drake Lawson, 23, of Lynchburg, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Lawson has completed the three-day non-residential driver intervention program. Lawson must complete non-reporting probation for two years. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

• Mark Stewart, 51, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Stewart must take part in supervised probation.

• Amanda Willison, 32, of Wilmington, two counts of theft, sentenced to 20 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $270 court costs. Jail and fined stayed to allow Willison to complete diversion. Willison must write letters of apology to the victims

• Billy Parker, 36, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Parker must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and pay $3.39 in restitution.

