Halloween family fun in Clinton County

Arabella and Paul

Arabella and Paul


Avah


Ayva, August and Alayna


Breslin and Arianna


Brynlee


The Cole twins and Eli


“Wednesday Addams”


Dallas


“Dorothy and Toto”


“Elsa and Marshal”


Jackson


Landon and Alena


Madilyn


Michael, Mason and Madison


Ryleigh and dad


“Tommy lumberjack”


Lorelei and Kennedy (and a gnome)


Marleigh, Ellie, Lena, Maddie, Henry and Silas


The Williams family


The Ruddle family


The News Journal asked our readers to post their kids’ best Halloween photos on our Facebook page, and again you came through big time!

Here are just a few of them; for many more, see wnewsj.com and our Facebook page.

