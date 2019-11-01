Halloween family fun in Clinton County

The News Journal asked our readers to post their kids’ best Halloween photos on our Facebook page, and again you came through big time!
Here are just a few of them; for many more, see wnewsj.com and our Facebook page.
Arabella and Paul
Avah
Ayva, August and Alayna
Breslin and Arianna
Brynlee
The Cole twins and Eli
“Wednesday Addams”
Dallas
“Dorothy and Toto”
“Elsa and Marshal”
Jackson
Landon and Alena
Madilyn
Michael, Mason and Madison
Ryleigh and dad
“Tommy lumberjack”
Lorelei and Kennedy (and a gnome)
Marleigh, Ellie, Lena, Maddie, Henry and Silas
The Williams family
The Ruddle family