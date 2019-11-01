Municipal court judge hands down sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Oct. 21 and Oct. 25, 2019:

• Brianna Lalonde, 28, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to 10 days in jail (five days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Lalonde must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for one year.

• Casey Russell, 27, of Germantown, obstructing official business, open container in a prohibited area, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $280, assessed $270 court costs.

• Derrick Beverly, 32, of Wilmington, criminal damaging, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Beverly must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for one year.

• Samantha Steele, 19, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offenses was amended from a criminal damages charge. Steele must complete 16 hours community service and write a letter of apology to the victim.

• Michael Mountjoy, 54, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Mountjoy must have contact with the victim.

• William Doan, 41, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Kenya Dalton, 24, of Xenia, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, yellow line traffic violation, assessed $270 court costs. Two additional weapons under disability charges were dismissed.

• Richard Smith, 56, of Sabina, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Marcus Robinson Jr., 27, of Lynchburg, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Kaitlyn Sellman, 18, of Hillsboro, disorderly conduct, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs.

• Robert Ison, 25, of Greenfield, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge.

• Donald Paul, 52, trespassing, fined $5, assessed $135 court costs. Fines and costs as long as Paul commits no further offenses.

• Joseph Hill, 19, of Wilmington, two counts of driving under suspension-financial, going 70 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $580, assessed $270 court costs. A seatbelt violation and a driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge were dismissed.

• Jennifer Chacon, 24, of Hialeah, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $75, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Chacon.

• Tyequando Russell, 38, of Akron, going 95 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $75, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Russell.

• Marquita Johnson, 27, of Cincinnati, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Johnson.

• Anne Hiler, 20, of Norwalk, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Hiler.

• Brenden Turner, 28, of Hillsboro, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Turner.

