Police: 3 adults charged after altercations at youth football game

BLANCHESTER — Three men face disorderly conduct charges after police say at least two physical altercations broke out during a football game.

“The melee took place during a youth football playoff game involving 10- or 11-year-old children,” said Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt. “I wish to make it clear that this game was sanctioned by a youth football organization and was not a Blanchester Local School District event.

“No one was seriously injured in the incident,” he added.

On Saturday at around 5:15 p.m. police were called to the football stadium at Blanchester High School on a report of a crowd of people fighting, according to a news release from Blanchester police.

Two BPD officers responded; they requested back-up assistance from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office who arrived to assist, but they had to depart to answer other calls in the county, Reinbolt said.

He said the BPD officers “found crowds of people engaged in arguments. They were able to remove those threatened by the crowds, and were then able to interview numerous individuals, despite the fact that more arguments broke out during the process.

“Numerous witnesses were asked to wait in order to be interviewed by the officers once the situation was brought under control, but most of those witnesses departed before officers were able to speak with them,” he said.

“Based on the evidence gathered, it appears words were exchanged between fans of opposing teams,” said Reinbolt. “A cup of hot chocolate was thrown in the stands, as was a plastic beverage bottle. Those who were struck by these projectiles took offense, words were exchanged, and at least two physical altercations broke out.”

He said three individuals were placed under arrest — one age 62 of Norwood, one age 40 of New Richmond, and one age 44 of Blanchester.

Officers charged three men with disorderly conduct; they were issued summonses told to leave the school property, and were released at the scene, Reinbolt said.

