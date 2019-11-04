2020 budget season

Clinton County government departments have begun meeting with the county commissioners regarding 2020 departmental budgets. On Monday, Cheryl Babb with the Clinton County Job & Family Services (JFS), pictured, gives an explanation for each line item where there’s a requested decrease or increase in JFS’ allocations. Later, Clinton County Juvenile & Probate Judge Chad Carey met with commissioners regarding budgets for Probate Court, Juvenile Court, and the Juvenile Probation Department. He said there are times when as many as 200 Clinton County juveniles are on probation. Budgetary meetings will continue, and a 2020 county General Fund budget is expected to be approved before year’s end. Last December, Clinton County commissioners approved a General Fund budget of $14.8 million.

