WPD reports: Multiple incidents of males violent against females

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 27-year-old male for alleged domestic violence and obstructing official business while responding to an incident at Reba Drive at 7:32 p.m. on Oct. 30. The suspect was apprehended after a short foot pursuit and had multiple warrants out for his arrest, according to the report. A 24-year-old female resident is listed as the victim.

• Police arrested a 35-year-old Xenia male for an alleged assault after responding to a reported disorderly subject at a business on Rombach Avenue at 6:09 p.m. on Nov. 3. According to the report, the suspect was “very intoxicated and very loud.” Several subjects were trying to calm him down but he “kept being more and more disorderly.” He claimed he was assault and when asked for his ID he became belligerent. Officers escorted the suspect from the crowd to the patrol car in an attempt to calm him down. The report states one officer grabbed the suspect by the arm to pull away from getting close the other officer. The suspect then said, “he didn’t need some bald-headed (expletives) in his face.” The suspect kept arguing about why he was being detained and that he didn’t want to leave. Eventually, the suspect’s girlfriend was able to talk him into leaving. Another patron advised that he assaulted a 27-year-old Wilmington female by striking her in the face. When he was asked to put his hands behind his back, “(the suspect) became aggressive and would not listen to commands.” The suspect was eventually handcuffed and placed in a patrol car without further incident.

• On Oct. 28, police responded to a reported sexual assault at a Wilmington residence. A 19-year-old female is listed as the victim, with a 22-year-old male as the suspect. Police seized a pair of pajama pants, a black long-sleeve shirt, and a hoodie, all belonging to the victim, as evidence. They also collected a sexual assault evidence kit.

• Police responded to a domestic incident at a the 500 block of West Locust Street at 10:41 a.m. on Oct. 29. Dispatch made units aware that one of the subjects had multiple knives including a machete. Upon arrival, police observed a 27-year-old female and a 27-year-old male subject at top of the staircase to the upper apartment. The officer requested the female to come downstairs so they could speak with her. “Being that we were made aware of weapons possibly on his person and in the house, I told the male subject to come down to prevent him from getting any additional weapons if any and prevent a worse situation,” the report states. The male subject, instead of coming down, re-entered the apartment and closed the door. The female gave police the male’s ID and advised, “He is crazy and made threats to kill her and himself with a machete.” She advised that he had previously made threats to kill her and himself before and attempted to purchase a .45-caliber handgun to kill her and himself but was unable to purchase it. The female later identified stated she was afraid for her safety. The officer told her how to get a protection order. The male finally came out of the residence without incident and was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for treatment. The CMH ER doctor ended up requesting that the male be sent to a psychiatric center to get help. A machete was seized and taken as evidence being that it was used to threaten the female’s life with it.

• At 11:13 a.m. on Nov. 1, police responded to the report of a male subject beating a female at the 200 block of South Walnut Street. According to the report, a 21-year-old Clarksville female came running toward the officer. The victim was bleeding from the face and advised that her boyfriend — a 32-year-old Wilmington male — beat her up. The victim advised she arrived at the residence to get her property and move out. She advised that when she got there, the suspect assaulted her and “threw her face into a wall.” A female friend of the victim stated on body camera that the suspect hit the victim and began “kicking her in the stomach once she was on the ground.” The suspect had fled the scene upon police arrival. The suspect was found to have multiple warrants including failure to appear on child neglect and another domestic violence. Paramedics treated the female on scene and she refused transport to the hospital.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

