SOCHE honors Wilmington College faculty/staff members

Three Wilmington College faculty and a trio of staff members will be honored with 2019 Excellence Awards presented, in the coming weeks, by the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE).

The faculty members cited for excellence in teaching, service and scholarship, include: Dr. Russell Kincaid, professor of mathematics; Dr. Alan Ledford, assistant professor of sport management; and Dr. Audrey Wagstaff, associate professor of social science.

SOCHE recognized staff members for competence, outstanding dedication, exceptional performance, ingenuity and excellent service to students. They are: Carl Coatney, athletics equipment manager; Patti Kinsinger, recently retired head reference librarian; and Debbie Triance, Student One Stop Center representative.

Accolades for Kincaid cited his “professionalism,” “wonderful sense of humor” and “extensive knowledge base,” along with “providing a positive role model in the classroom.”

Ledford was lauded as being “dedicated” to WC’s hallmark for hands-on learning. A student noted, “We enjoy learning in Alan’s classroom. He is energetic, engaging and is a professor we seek out as we value the real world experiences he brings to his lectures.’

Wagstaff was described as an “exemplary” faculty member with a “well-thought out teaching philosophy.” A student mentioned, “Audrey holds us to high standards and we are motivated to strive to reach the goals she sets for us.”

Coatney was praised as an “integral” part of the Athletic Dept., who far exceeds the normal duties of his position. Words like “diligent,” “conscientious” and “organized” were noted among his attributes.

Kinsinger was a “constant positive influence” in assisting students throughout her nearly three decades at WC. “Patti is incredibly knowledgeable and was the cornerstone of Watson Library,” a student said. “She allows us to discover on our own with just the right amount of assistance.”

Triance was recognized for the “caring heart” with which she offers assistance and support to each student who enters the Student One Stop Center. A recent graduate said, “Without her help, I wouldn’t be here today receiving this diploma.”

SOCHE is a regional leader for higher education collaboration, working with colleges and universities to transform their communities and economies through the education, employment and engagement of nearly 200,000 students in southwest Ohio.

