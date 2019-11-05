East Clinton teacher Minge a quarter-finalist in Grammy category

LEES CREEK — Samuel Minge, director of bands for East Clinton Local Schools, made the quarter-finalist list in the 2020 Grammy Awards music educator category.

“It was an honor to be nominated in the first place, but to find myself in the company of 189 educators across the country after more than 3,300 were nominated was a pretty incredible feeling,” Minge said.

He was not one of the 25 semi-finalists chosen, but as a 2020 quarter-finalist Minge is eligible to submit quarter-finalist materials next year as a legacy applicant in the quarterfinals for the 2021 award.

“I’ll definitely submit my quarter-finalist materials next year,” he added.

Minge has held the position of director of bands at East Clinton since 2004. He is conductor of the wind ensemble, concert winds, musical pit orchestra and electronic music.

He serves as music director and program coordinator for the Marching Astros, states the East Clinton website.

Minge holds a Bachelor of Music degree in music education and music performance from Miami University, a Master of Education degree in educational leadership from the University of Cincinnati, and is pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in music education through Boston University.

Since his appointment at East Clinton, the music program has more than doubled in size, according to the district’s website.

Concert bands under Minge’s direction have consistently earned Superior and Excellent ratings in adjudicated performance. The marching band is a regular competitor in Bands of America and Mid States Band Association events where they have earned multiple caption and placement awards.

Minge has been selected as a clinician at the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) Professional Development Conference, the Mid West Clinic. He also is an active marching band adjudicator across the eastern United States.

In 2013 he was named an Outstanding Educator by East Clinton Schools and received a Red Cross Educator Hero Award.

As a performer his experience includes the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Opera, West Virginia Symphony, the Sinclair Wind Symphony, Son del Caribe Salsa Band, and Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey’s Circus.

