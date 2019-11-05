Local Briefs: Final days for Wilmington FFA fruit (and more) sale

Final days for FFA fruit sale

The annual Wilmington FFA fruit sale will be coming to an end on Friday, Nov. 8.

This fundraiser includes citrus fruits, apples, poinsettias, barbecue sauce, greenery, and 11 different flavors of meat sticks. If you are interested in purchasing anything before the end of the week, please contact an FFA member or call the WHS Ag Room 937-283-7254 or email ffa@wilmington.k12.oh.us.

You must to pre-pay before order forms are due. Checks can be made payable to Wilmington FFA.