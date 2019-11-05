Great Oaks’ ‘Walk the Journey’

Students, staff and supporters of the Great Oaks Career Exploration (X) Programs celebrated their unique abilities with the Annual “Walk the Journey of Unique People” event at Caesar Creek State Park Friday. The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce assisted in celebrations with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony. Shoelaces Catering helped with lunch following the walk, and business supporters of the event and program included EZ Oil Washington CH, Old Navy, and Roberts Holiday Inn. CareerX is a Career Exploration and Employability Skills program for students with special needs. It is an entry-level transition high school program to assist students in making career choices. Learn more at https://hs.greatoaks.com/program/careerx/ .

