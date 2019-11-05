Clinton County/Lynchburg flood risk info open house set

WILMINGTON — Representatives from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in conjunction with Ohio Department of Natural Resources, will host a Flood Risk Information Open House 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the City of Wilmington Moyer Community Room, 69 N. South St.

The open house will provide residents with an opportunity to review a recently completed preliminary Flood Insurance Study (FIS) and its accompanying preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs). The FIS and the FIRMs provide base flood information, delineate areas subject to significant flood hazards within the county, and offer information public officials may use when permitting development in the floodplain.

The open house will be staffed with representatives from various local, state and federal agencies who will provide information about flood risk, flood insurance, floodplain development regulations, and the process for floodplain mapping. The newly prepared preliminary floodplain maps will be on display.

Once the maps become effective, these maps will be used by floodplain permit officials, builders and developers, lenders, realtors, insurance agents and the general public to determine flood risk, develop mitigation measures, and encourage wise and responsible risk management decision-making.

Property owners, realtors, lenders and insurance agents are urged to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about flood risk and hazard mitigation within their community.

For more information, contact FEMA Region V External Affairs at 312-408-4469.