WPD reports: Overdose leads to another’s arrest

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 19-year-old female who had a warrant out of Highland County at 5:53 a.m. on Nov. 3, after responding to a reported overdose on Belmont Avenue. According to the report, a 31-year-old female was overdosing. She was not breathing at the time of arrival, but emergency services helped her by reopening her lungs. A small bag of white powder was seized at the scene.

• At 8:04 p.m. on Nov. 2, a 63-year-old male reported codeine and hydrocodone were stolen from his residence — the 100 block of Doan Street.

• Police responded to a business on Rombach at 5:04 a.m. on Nov. 4 for a breaking and entering that occurred overnight. The 30-year-old female caller informed police that the cash register was damaged and $200 in cash was stolen. Later that day at 9:04 a.m., police were advised the business’ corporate office on South Mulberry Street was reportedly broken into overnight as well, where two laptops were stolen.

• At 1:42 p.m. on Nov. 2, police received a report of shoplifting at a Progress Way store. A 45-year-old New Vienna female is suspected of taking $1,399.38 worth items, according to the report.

• A 33-year-old male was charged in relation to a shoplifting incident at a store on Rombach Avenue at 10:39 a.m. on Oct. 29. The report lists a DeWalt Compound Miter Saw as the stolen item.

• At 4:32 p.m. on Oct. 28, police responded to a Rombach Avenue store on a shoplifting report. The store’s manager advised a tall skinny male was walking around the store “looking odd.” The manager stated she noticed knives in their packaging in his hands. She continued to follow him down aisles and noticed the knives in his sweatshirt pocket. She stated his sweatshirt had been “bulged out unlike before.” The manager then told the male to stop, however, he ran out the door. The vehicle he escaped in belonged to a Washington Court House male who was far older than the suspect. The three knives were valued at $35.

• At 10:10 a.m. on Oct. 30, a 22-year-old male reported multiple items stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his business on Park Drive. The items stolen included Optima yellow-top batteries, a Pioneer touchscreen double DIN, a tachometer and gauges.

• Police responded to the 600 block of Elm Street to assist emergency services on the report of an injured male at 9:53 p.m. on Oct. 28. According to the report, the male had fallen in the roadway, hitting his head on the curb, and was dizzy and disoriented. He fell again and “stumbled into his dorm.” Squad members were carrying the male out when police arrived, who provided security until the squad finished.

• At 12:39 p.m. on Nov. 2, a 41-year-old female reported two Amazon packages were stolen from her porch — the 100 block of Lorish Avenue — while on vacation last week. The victim told police one package contained shirts while the other had a pair of sandals.

• At 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 1, a 36-year-old female called to report her son’s iPhone 8 was stolen from the high school gym on Richardson Place.

