Dayton detective shot while serving warrant

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a detective on a federal task force has been shot and critically injured at a house in Ohio where the task force was serving a drug-related warrant.

Dayton police say the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Monday as the detective was working as part of a Drug Enforcement Administration task force.

Police Chief Richard Biehl said 30-year officer Jorge DelRio’s injuries are “grave” and said he had been shot twice in the face.

Five people were taken into custody and four of them were booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Jail records don’t show charges for those arrested.

Biehl says authorities recovered a large amount of fentanyl, cash and weapons at the house. No other details of the investigation were immediately released.