Election update #3 (9:19 p.m.): Joint Rec District failing big at polls by more than 2-1 margin; Blan schools levy trails 298-194 and village renewal levy still leads

With results from 25 of 36 precincts posted Tuesday night by the Clinton County Board of Elections, the Clinton County Joint Recreation District 3-mills levy is failing 4,141-1,609.

The Wilmington City Council At-Large race — with five candidates running for three seats — has Kelsey Swindler, Nick Eveland and Bill Liermann with large leads over Michael Allbright and Tyler Williams.

For Ward 2 in Wilmington, Michael Snarr leads Loren Stuckert 175-141.

For Wilmington School Board, Michael Flanigan and Kevin Snarr have a big lead over Elaine Silverstrim.

Early voting shows the Blanchester Schools income tax is failing 298-194. For the village, the levy renewal is winning 77-38, with the referendum to abolish the BPA and establish the position of village administrator now failing 62-51.

Results so far show the SRWW Fire District levy passing 210-143, the Clinton-Highland JFD levy winning 79-48, and the two Port William-Liberty issues each winning big.

For the Clinton-Massie School Board, Clinton County results so far show Mike Gorman and Kathleen Norman with a big lead over Phillip Massie.

