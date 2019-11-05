Swindler, Eveland, Liermann win city council at-large seats; other races decided across county

Kelsey Swindler, Nick Eveland and Bill Liermann won election to the three Wilmington City Council At-Large seats in unofficial results from Tuesday’s election, defeating Michael Allbright and Tyler Williams.

For Wilmington council representative from 2nd Ward, Michael Snarr defeated Loren Stuckert.

For two seats on Blanchester Village Council, Don Gephart and Harry Brumbaugh were elected over Cynthia Sutton.

For the Blanchester BPA Board of Trustees, Robert Haines and Dennis Blocker were elected over Josh Parks.

John Carman was re-elected Blanchester’s mayor over James Constable.

Jim Mongold will be the next mayor of Sabina, defeating two other candidates.

Of his win, Mongold stated, “I would humbly thank everyone who voted for me, and further, those who voted for others because you let yourself be heard. None of us know what the future might hold, but as the individual elected as Mayor for Sabina beginning in 2020, I promise I will do my best to make it a brighter one.

“It will not be easy, and it will take us all working in cooperation to start Sabina on a road to positive change,” added Mongold.

Kevin Snarr and Michael Flanigan will return to the Wilmington City Schools Board of Education.

Snarr is a professional educator who during the campaign said he believes that his insight, perspective and experiences position him well to serve the students, families, and residents of the Wilmington district.

He said he wants to work toward lowering class sizes — especially in the early grades.

Flanigan has said he has a strong passion for helping all children achieve their goals no matter how big or small the goal may be.

“I am an advocate for children with special needs and their inclusion in education and the community, as I myself am a parent of a special needs child,” Flanigan said in an election preview article.

Mike Gorman and Kathleen L. Norman won seats on the Clinton-Massie Local Schools Board of Education. In an election article for the News Journal, Gorman said, “Even though we have passed the levy [earlier this year], there is still work to be done. We must be fiscally responsible in planning for the future, be transparent and better communicate with the members of our district.”

In the campaign, Norman stated, “If elected, I will be focused on board communication and supporting the district in developing and implementing a communications plan that connects with students, staff, families and community members.”

Janielle Runyon and Kelli Debold Jamison will become new members of the East Clinton school board.

For the Blanchester School Board, John Panetta and Todd Bandow were elected to the two seats over Dwayne Dearth and Barbara Deemer.

