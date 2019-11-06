Highland Co. grand jury indicts 25

HILLSBORO — Of the 25 indictments returned by a Highland County grand jury on Tuesday, 21 were directly linked to possession of heroin or methamphetamine, with domestic violence, escape, assault and theft rounding out the list of criminal offenses.

Carson Dixon, 19, Greenfield, faces a four-count indictment of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of methamphetamine and having weapons under disability, all third-degree felonies, in addition to a forfeiture specification.

Byron Dun, 36, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, both second-degree felonies, in addition to a forfeiture specification.

Brandon Woods, 26, Sardinia, was indicted on a pair of fifth-degree felonies, one for escape and the other for assault on an employee of a local correctional facility.

Also indicted Tuesday were:

Shannon Edwards, 39, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Brandon Pettiford, 33, Greenfield, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Dakota Nicely, 26, Hillsboro, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Robert Love, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

Jonah Hatfield, 37, Leesburg, theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

Glen Hafer II, 39, Greenfield, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Andrew Johnson, 34, Greenfield, possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

David Willett, 51, Greenfield, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Justin Brooks, 29, Greenfield, domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.

Timothy Hampton, 47, Lucasville, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Ronald Howland, 45, Greenfield, possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony.

Dennis Winters II, 31, West Portsmouth, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Jason Massiatte, 40, Columbus, possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

Tonya Cruea, 32, Peebles, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Katherine Page, 22, Hillsboro, possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

Mark Calhoun II, 20, Washington Court House, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Michael Williams, 30, Mowrystown, possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony.

Rita Beatty, 59, Leesburg, aggravated possession of methamphetamine and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.

Dustin Chaney, 36, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Joshua Fleming, 36, Hamilton, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Ronald Ison, 37, Hillsboro, grand theft of firearms, a third-degree felony; and theft by deception, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Autumn Curlonis, 20, Bainbridge, theft, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

The final convening for the year of a Highland County grand jury will be Tuesday, Dec. 3.

