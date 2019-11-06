Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Streber’s Market, 299 South St., New Vienna, Follow-up. Critical: Salads in deli cooler are not dated. 3rd violation. Yoplait Cookies & Cream Yogurt outdated (Sept. 25); Naked Protein Mango smoothies outdated (Oct. 16); Blue Machine Naked smoothie outdated (Oct. 16). 3rd violation.

Walk-in freezer has build-up of ice on condenser. 3rd violation. Counter under pizza oven is cracked. 3rd violation.

Follow-up: Approx. Nov. 6.

• New Vienna 1st Stop, 101 N. South St., New Vienna, Oct. 23. Follow-up. No employee is Manager Certified. 3rd violation. No food employee behind food counter has hair restraint or beard restraint. 3rd violation. Trash dumpster is overflowing; trash needs picked up more often. 3rd violation. Dry storage areas are not painted; pressboard exposed. 3rd violation.

Follow-up: Approx. Nov. 6.

• Dollar General, 2783 SR 22 West, Wilmington, Oct. 21. Critical: Verification demonstrating employees have been informed of illness reporting requirements is unavailable. Back stock reach-in cooler 46°F; ambient air temperature 55°F. Person in Charge tried to adjust thermostat; PIC will contact store manager to correct and monitor.

Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea incidents is unavailable. Back stock reach-in freezer has ice/frost deposits at door closure/seal. (Are doors properly closing?)

Follow-up: Oct. 28.

• Dairy Queen, 1093 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 22. Received complaint: “Black bugs on chicken nuggets, replaced food without cleaning the tray. handling ice cream cones and trash without changing gloves.”

Spoke with manager on duty. We reviewed handwashing policy and she stated she would review with employees. Looked at chicken nuggets; they have black specks on them from spices. Facility has Ecolab come once per month for extermination procedures.

• Dollar General, 2783 SR 22 West, Wilmington, Oct. 28. Follow-up. Critical: Back stock reach-in cooler 42°F; ambient air temperature 54°F. Person in Charge stated several repair service orders have been submitted. Cooler is full of eggs, meat, etc. (Must be kept cold at 41°F or below.) PIC stated will contact manager.

Back stock reach-in freezer has ice/frost deposits at door closure/seal.

Follow-up: Nov. 4.

• Brown’s Distributors, 100 E. Main St., Martinsville, Oct. 25. Follow-up. Violations corrected. Thank you.

• Max & Erma’s, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington, Oct. 23. Follow-up. Three previous violations corrected. Thank you! Ice build-up on condenser line of the walk-in cooler.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 23, Follow-up. Dough room still needs cleaning, floors under machine and walls. Hot water heater still leaking.

• YMCS/Patri-tots Learning Center, 1850 Davids Drive, Wilmington, Oct. 23. Everything looks good!

• 73 Grill, 3669 SR 380, Wilmington, Oct. 24. No employee currently Manager Certified. Employee took test on Oct. 23. Health District waiting for results.

• Amazon Kiln (Cincinnati Vending Co.), 1st floor Market Area, 150 Ruane Drive, Wilmington, Oct. 25. License is not posted on site. Extra stock stored in beverage cooler (milk, eggs etc.). Person in Charge removed to proper equipment.

• Amazon Kiln (Cincinnati Vending Co.), 2nd floor Market Area, 150 Ruane Drive, Wilmington, Oct. 25. License is not posted on site.

• Valley Concessions BBQ, 573 Falcon Hill Way, Wilmington, Oct. 25. No concerns at time of visit.

