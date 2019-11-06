Adult program helps students earn high school diploma, career certifications

Juan’s goal was to be a State Tested Nurse Aide (STNA), but one barrier stood in his way: He didn’t have a high school diploma.

After multiple tries over five years, he was unable to pass one of the Ohio Graduation Tests. His goal seemed out of reach, but then he learned about the Ohio Adult Diploma Program at Great Oaks Career Campuses.

Through this free program, he was able to earn both a high school diploma and the STNA credential, and now he’s working in his chosen career field.

Adults who want to earn a certification in a healthcare field or welding, and who don’t have a high school diploma, can earn both through Great Oaks’ Adult Diploma Program.

Qualified adults who are at least 22 years old receive career advising, work readiness assessment, and remediation to help prepare them for career training. Then, they can earn an industry certification in one of six careers: State Tested Nursing Assistant, Certified Clinical Medical Assistant, Phlebotomy Technician, Health Unit Coordinator, Pharmacy Technician or Welding.

No minimum number of high school credits is required to begin the program.

When the student completes all parts of the program and passes the industry certification test, the student will receive both the certification and a diploma issued through the State of Ohio.

More information about the program is available at greatoaks.com/adp or by emailing Great Oaks at adultdiplomaprogram@greatoaks.com.

It worked for Juan. “The most important thing I have learned,” he told the audience at his graduation, “is that it is never too late to pursue your passion.”

