Clinton County judge hands down sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Oct. 28 and Nov. 1, 2019:

• Eli Adams, 25, of Xenia, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Oct. 29, 2019 to Oct. 29, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Adams must take part in supervised probation, get an ORAS assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. Operator’s license destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective Dec. 29, 2019. A going 65 in a 55 mph speed zone charge was dismissed.

• Dwight White, 60, of Blanchester, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, O.V.I., sentenced to 360 days in jail (342 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Oct. 29, 2019 to Oct. 29, 2020, fined $1,575, assessed $270 court costs. White must take part in supervised probation, write a letter of apology to the victim, White must get an ORAS assessment, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. Operator’s license destroyed. ALS vacated. No driving privileges granted. Additional charges of possession of drugs-class 3/4/5, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, improper parking, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Brittany Howard, 22, of Martinsville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Oct. 28, 2019 to Oct. 28, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Howard must take part in supervised probation, get an ORAS assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Nov. 5, 2019. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, failure to control, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Elizabeth Weinrich, 33, theft, obstructing official business, sentenced to 150 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Weinrich must write a letter of apology to the theft victim, the arresting officer, and have no contact with the theft victim. Additional charges of drug instrument possession and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Nicholas Glaser, 29, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 120 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Glaser must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them. An additional theft charge was dismissed.

• Rhonda Hart, 55, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hart must take part in non-reporting probation. Additional charges of marijuana possession, no operator’s license, and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Jazlyn Jones, 21, of Martinsville, driving under suspension, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I.-suspension charge. Jones must not drive at all without privileges.

• T.J. Burns, 30, of Sabina, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, persistent disorderly conduct, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. Burns must not commit any more offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year. The disorderly conduct offense was amended from a resisting arrest charge. A second driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge was dismissed.

• Charles Beatty, 50, of Blanchester, theft, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Beatty must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $31.98 in restitution.

• John Cohmer III, 18, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 38 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Cohmer must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Casey Watkins, 24, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Joseph Sturgill, 39, of Blanchester, reckless operation, operator’s license suspended from Oct. 30, 2019 to Nov. 30, 2019, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

