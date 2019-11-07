Throwback Thursday: Midland School

These are some highlights from the News Journal on Nov. 7, 1956:

National headlines

• ‘IKE IS VICTOR BY HUGE MARGIN’

“(AP) — President Eisenhower won re-election with a thunderous personal endorsement from the American people in Tuesday’s balloting, but he lost his coveted goal of a Republican Congress. Fighting off the tide that gave Eisenhower a victory margin of nearly 9 million votes over Adlai Stevenson, Democrats won control of both the Senate and House. … Unofficial returns indicated Eisenhower would win Ohio’s 25 electoral votes by far more than his half-million margin of 1952.”

Locally

• Clarence J. Brown of Blanchester was elected to his 10th term from the Seventh Congressional District.

• Thorne’s Department Store at 36 N. South St., Wilmington, advertised its November Dress Sale with dresses ranging from $6.99 to $12.99; nylons 59 cents per pair; neckerchiefs 6 for $1; suede and leather jackets $25; plastic clutch bags $1; and new fall hats $1.98.

• Greyhound offered one-way bus tickets from Wilmington for: $1.65 to Columbus; $6.35 to Pittsburgh; $13 to Washington, D.C.; and $16.40 to New York City.

• The Wilmington Music Club was to meet Monday hosted by Mrs. Edwin Dickey at 17 Peterson Place with assisting hostesses Mrs. Roger Bernard, Mrs. Eugene Derby and Mrs. Rodger Borror, with the program committee comprised of Mrs. Fred Murphy, Mrs. Georgianna Hansford, Mrs. Roger McCormick and Mrs. Harold Stanfield.

• The Today’s Mothers Club meeting included attendees Mrs. Roger Summers, Mrs. John Nicely, Mrs. Robert Parker and Mrs. William McHenry and officers Mrs. William Rhoades, Mrs. James Sullivan, Mrs. Joe Davis Jr., Mrs. Charles Bush, Mrs. Robert Mongold and Mrs. Edward Myers.

• Clarksville High School defeated Mason 68-65 in basketball led by Gary Wysong’s 22 points and double figures from Vic Osborn and Dick Bagford. Some big league match-ups coming included Clarksville at Martinsville, Sabina at Kingman, and Blanchester at defending league champion New Vienna.

