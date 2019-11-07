Robert reads Thomas at library

British expatriate Robert Eggleton reads his childhood favorite stories of Thomas the Tank Engine to children at the Wilmington Public Library Tuesday evening. Another reading will be held at 5 p.m. next Tuesday.
British expatriate Robert Eggleton reads his childhood favorite stories of Thomas the Tank Engine to children at the Wilmington Public Library Tuesday evening. Another reading will be held at 5 p.m. next Tuesday.
British expatriate Robert Eggleton reads his childhood favorite stories of Thomas the Tank Engine to children at the Wilmington Public Library Tuesday evening. Another reading will be held at 5 p.m. next Tuesday.
British expatriate Robert Eggleton reads his childhood favorite stories of Thomas the Tank Engine to children at the Wilmington Public Library Tuesday evening. Another reading will be held at 5 p.m. next Tuesday.