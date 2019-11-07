Marching Astros’ outstanding season

The East Clinton Marching Astros’ 2019 production “re:member” has been very well received at games and competitions and the band is really doing a wonderful job with the program, said Marching Astros Music Director and Program Coordinator Sam Minge. “The band performs in the highly competitive Mid-States Band Association (MSBA) and their class frequently includes much larger schools than East Clinton,” he said. This year they earned second place in class AAA at Lebanon, second place in class AAA and second overall at Mason, and Outstanding color guard, percussion, music and first place in class AAA along with second overall at Bishop Fenwick. From left in the photo are students Astasia Fair, Noah Pattan, Paige Fetters, Izabelle Piatt, Ethan Reedy and Arionna Fair. The trophies are the awards from the Bishop Fenwick contest. Upcoming performances will be on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the MSBA Class AAA Championships, and then on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Bands of America Grand National Championships.

