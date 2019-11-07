‘Thanksgiving with Friends’: Roberts Centre event includes free meals for police, firefighters and first responders; discount for veterans

WILMINGTON – The Roberts Centre is hosting a Wilmington Thanksgiving with Friends Thanksgiving Day Buffet on Thursday, Nov. 28 to celebrate the holiday and give back to the community.

Police, firefighters, and first responders are able to eat for free, and veterans who attend with a veteran status ID will receive a 30 percent discount on their meal.

“The Roberts Centre wanted to do something this Thanksgiving to give back to the community,” said Mike Leitz, General Manager of The Roberts Centre. “What better way than to have an event where anyone can bring their family, enjoy a great Thanksgiving buffet and leave the cooking and clean up to us?

He added, “It was also very important to me to give back to our police, firefighters, first responders, and military in celebration of their heroism, hard work, and dedication in our community.”

The Roberts Centre will have a full service buffet that includes salads, raw bar, Thanksgiving entrees, a Thanksgiving carving station, sides desserts, and full bar service. Seating times are at noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

This event is open to the public and reservations are encouraged.

To learn more about the event and to make your reservations, visit RobertsCentre.com/2019-wilmington-ohio-thanksgiving-event-with-friends.

