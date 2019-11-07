More sentenced in CC municipal court

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Oct. 28 and Nov. 1, 2019:

• Denise Spear, 41, of Blanchester, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Spear must take part in two years of non-reporting probation.

• Bruce Cornett, 29, of Blanchester, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Cornett must take part in supervised probation. ALS vacated. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• Bryan Mettler, 46, of Blanchester, falsification, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs.

• Samantha Jackson, 51, of Martinsville, drug instrument possession, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to two days in jail, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs.

• Brandon Dove, 32, of Greenfield, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jamie Wilson, 38, of New Vienna, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Helen Cole, 24, of Cincinnati, marijuana possession, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs. The contraband was ordered destroyed.

• Kyrah Dillingham, 22, of Cincinnati, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Chadwick Huff, 36, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Dylan Pack, 21, of Wilmington, theft, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Pack must pay $139.48 in restitution to the victim.

• Olivia Howar, 25, of Wilmington, going 90 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Austin Wilson, 25, of Leesburg, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Victor Lewis, 70, of Clarksville, drug possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Lewis.

• Bryan Mendoza-Lopez, 22, of Cincinnati, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Mendoza-Lopez.

• Adam Smith, 19, of Batavia, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Smith.

• Aaron Willis, 21, of Bradenton, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Willis.

