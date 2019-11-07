New WPD chief takes the helm

The City of Wilmington held an open house and swearing-in ceremony late Thursday afternoon in a packed Moyer Community Room for its new police chief, Ron Cravens.

Most recently a sergeant in addition to the WPD’s acting chief for much of 2019, Cravens has been with the department for over 19 years.

Many family, friends, first responders and officials were part of the event, as well as the Veterans Post 49 Honor Guard, and the office of U. S. Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) presented a proclamation. Cravens’ son Kellan led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Mayor John Stanforth, who swore in Cravens as WPD chief. said, “We’re very thankful that we have Ron Cravens as our next chief of police.”

Cravens, a Clinton County native, told the audience, “The community is something that I dearly love. Wilmington is home.

“I know that our partnership with the State Highway Patrol, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies throughout the community is solid and strong, and we look forward to working with them so we can improve quality of life issues for us here in the community.”