Rural Landowner Conference upcoming: CAUV to be a major topic

With the needs and concerns of the areas rural landowners in mind the area’s first Rural Landowner Conference will be hosted on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the OSU South Centers in Piketon, Ohio.

The event aims to provide landowners with important information about existing programs and resources as well as address some common major concerns.

This event is a product of partnership between several agencies including Pike and Scioto Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Ohio State University Extension, and Pike, Scioto, Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau.

With the goal of providing local relevant information representatives from many area agencies and programs will be on hand to connect with attendees and provide knowledgeable content from state and local experts.

Session topics include important topics like forest management and invasive species removal but the conference will be taking on some bigger topics too.

One of the major topics of the day is a review of the Current Agricultural Use Value (CAUV) tax program. This is a tax program that can be advantageous to rural landowners particularly those with timber or agriculture interests.

On hand that day, the Director of Legal Education from Ohio Farm Bureau, Amy Milam will be speaking about the program. In addition representatives from some of the area’s County Auditor’s offices will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about CAUV on a county level.

Another big issue that plagues area rural landowners if that of trespassing and landowner liability. One of the leading agriculture law experts from the Ohio State University, Peggy Kirk Hall, will be attending to speak to attendees of this event and to provide vital information to help landowners to understand their rights and responsibilities. Invitations have been sent to area sheriff’s offices for their contributions.

Those interested in attending this program should register ahead of time by calling the Scioto Soil and Water Conservation District at 740-259-9231 or by registering online at www.sciotoswcd.org.

The event will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 and sessions will be held throughout the day. Lunch will be provided at a cost of $5 and Farm Bureau members will eat free thanks to sponsorship from Scioto, Pike, Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau and John Wilbur’s Nationwide office.

CAUV to be a major topic