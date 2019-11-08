Habitat Thanksgiving meal set for Thursday; Restore opens; partner families sought

Clinton County Habitat for Humanity will celebrate the 2019 building season with a Thanksgiving meal planned for Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, 840 Timberlane Drive.

The local organization will honor their volunteers who have dedicated many hours, days, and weeks to Habitat’s success in 2019. From those who raise rafters, to those who raise funds, president Tom Matrka and the board will recognize the considerable talents of the group.

Additionally, Habitat for Humanity will review the year’s activities, jobs and challenges with rain and mud.

Habitat volunteers built one home for the Spangler family this summer and is working on a second home in Blanchester. Both fundraising events for the group, the golf outing and the Corn Festival booth provided extra needed funds to ensure that building can continue.

Local donors make huge difference and ensure that each new partner family has a well-built home.

Restore reopens

The organization has reopened the Restore with a new manager, Katie Ubry-Terrell.

The store houses gently used building materials and household items, including appliances, kitchen cabinets, furniture and tools.

The store at 1032 W.Main St. in Wilmington is open 5-7 p.m. Thursdays, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.

There are exciting plans for the Restore in 2020 — the group has purchased the Restore building and has future plans for improvements.

New partners

Habitat is searching for new partner families to build homes in Clinton County — to find out how to become a partner family, call Elizabeth Biggane at 937-725-8071.

She can guide someone through the application process. There is a misconception that the organization builds and gives away new homes; in truth, each partner repays a no-interest mortgage loan to the organization. Recently, one partner family completed their final payment and fully own their home, a milestone for Habitat.

Partner families, friends, vendors and volunteers are invited to the dinner at 5:30 p.m.

