East Clinton honors veterans

At Friday’s East Clinton High School Veterans Day program, the East Clinton Choir sings the Star Spangled Banner. The program also consisted of videos, recognition of attending veterans by military branch, information on joining the military, a demonstration of how to fold an American flag, a guest speaker, and an explanation of the significance of a POW/MIA White Table, including spreading salt upon a bread plate to represent the tears of their families and an empty chair. The audience of EC middle and high school students was very respectful throughout the ceremony — quiet enough to hear a pin drop. Members of the East Clinton FFA Chapter handled the public speaking segments of the program, and the school’s Magnified Giving group gave a practical exhibition of the symbolic objects associated with the White Table.