Clinton Sheriff’s reports: Thefts and drugs

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 26-year-old New Vienna male for alleged theft after receiving a report of one taking place at the 1200 block of Old State Road in Clark Township at 6:59 p.m. on Oct. 31. According to the report, the suspect advised he had permission to be in the storage unit but upon contacting the owner, she advised he didn’t. When the suspect was found on Nov. 2, he told deputies he was putting things in the storage unit and got in with the key he got from someone that worked at the storage facility. The deputy advised they tried that key on the scene but it didn’t work on the lock. The missing items from the unit included two laptops, Emerson binoculars, miscellaneous jewelry, a Flue Fox Fur coat, a leather jacket, and $85 in cash.

• Deputies responded to a domestic violence report. A Sabina female is listed as the victim with her spouse indicated as the suspect.

• Deputies responded to a breaking and entering report at the 12000 block of U.S. 22 East in Sabina at 3:34 a.m. on Nov. 1. According to the report, a subject was located in possession of brass knuckles.

• At 6:13 p.m. on Nov. 6, a 56-year-old Dayton female reported her black 2007 Kia SPC was stolen while at the 7100 block of State Route 73 West in Chester Township. The report indicates it was stolen between July 27 and Nov. 6.

• At 2:55 p.m. on Oct. 29, a 63-year-old Lynchburg female reported her John Deere Gator was stolen from her residence at the 3300 block of Glady Road in Lynchburg. The report indicates it was stolen between Oct. 18 and the Oct. 22.

• At 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 29, deputies responded to the 5700 block of U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township on a suspicious vehicle report. Upon contact, two subjects were found sleeping the vehicle which was still in gear. Suspected narcotics were also located.

• Suspected narcotics were located in a vehicle during a traffic stop for a marked lane violation around U.S. 68 South and American Street, Union Township, at 2:12 a.m. on Nov. 3.

• At 4:14 p.m. on Nov. 2, deputies conducted a traffic stop around Worthington Road and State Route 730 in Union Township for a marked lane violation. Deputies observed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and located it on one of the juvenile passengers.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

