East End Elementary School fifth-grade students, in right foreground, had a chance Thursday to emulate the dance steps of a Native American.

East End Elementary School fifth-grade students attended a program this week titled “All Nations Drum Performance” at Wilmington College in connection with Native American History Month. In addition to hearing people of Native American descent talk about their heritage and hearing drum music, the children had the opportunity to handle Native American objects. From left are East End students Emily Ford with a long drum stick, Auna Hudson with a wood implement, and Aria Spurlock reaching for a soft beaver pelt. Two of the Native Americans in the WC program reside in the Martinsville area.