Deadline near for APC scholarships

Each year the Antique Power Club of Clinton County, Inc. hopes to award five scholarships — one each to a graduate of East Clinton, Clinton-Massie, Wilmington and Blanchester High Schools, and the fifth scholarship to an eligible Antique Power Club member, member’s spouse, child or grandchild who has graduated from a high school outside of Clinton County.

Requirements for the scholarship also include:

1. Available to any second year, full-time college or technical school student (2019-2020).

2. Applicants must be currently enrolled in a four-year college or two-year technical school.

3. Applications must be postmarked no later than Dec. 31, 2019.

For information concerning the scholarships, call Faye Mahaffey at 937-382-8963 or email fhmgarden@gmail.com.

Scholarship forms are available at the Antique Power Club’s website www.antiquepowerclub.org.