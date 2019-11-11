LOCAL BRIEFS

Fall book sale at Blan library

The Friends of the Blanchester Public Library will hold its fall book sale beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

The sale, held in the library’s meeting room, continues during library hours – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday – through Nov. 23.

Sale items include magazines (25 cents) paperback books (50 cents), hardcover books and music CDs ($1), books on CD and videos ($2) and DVDs. Single DVDs cost $3, with multi-disc sets $5.

Anyone still wishing to donate items for the book sale may drop them off at the library.

The Friends of the Blanchester Public Library is a non-profit organization that helps support the library. Membership forms are available at the library. For more information, contact the library at 937-783-3585.

Discussion of Ukraine call slated

This Saturday morning, Clinton County A.C.T. (Alliance for Compassion and Truth) will host a “Conversations that Count” discussion of two documents related to the presidential impeachment inquiry now underway in Congress.

Open to the public, the book club-style conversation will befrom 10:15-11:45, p.m. at the Wilmington Public Library.

Participants will explore the nine-page whistleblower complaint and the five-page White House communication memo of the July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The call memo is the document to which President Trump refers when he has said, “Read the transcript.”

Free, downloadable copies of both documents are available online from a number of websites, and a limited number of printed copies will be available at the discussion.