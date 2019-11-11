New owners, name, and many changes: Grand celebration set for Sugartree Mill Co.

WILMINGTON — For years, shoppers have enjoyed browsing the vendors inside the old feed mill at the end of East Sugartree Street. Now with a new name and under new ownership, the Sugartree Mill Co. is welcoming shoppers to celebrate a new chapter for this historic space with a grand opening celebration 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

While the first 25 customers will receive a free bag full of goodies, guests all day can enter drawings for gift baskets and other giveaways, in addition to exploring new merchandise, including holiday and winter décor and a new children’s section.

“We’re excited to have people out to see the changes,” said Isaac Dell, Sugartree Mill Co. manager.

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce will be joining the celebration with a ribbon-cutting at noon. “It is always wonderful to see new ownership bring fresh energy into a business, while retaining that business’ unique personality and history,” said Dessie Rogers, Chamber executive director.

In addition to gift items, collectibles, assorted home goods, and antiques from 27 vendors, the Mill will be offering workshops beginning in December.

Guests on Saturday will be able to sign up for the first workshop, which will be led by owner Diane Dell, who has years of experience as a floral arranger. The workshop will include all of the needed supplies as well as instruction to create a beautiful Christmas arrangement.

Sugartree Mill Co. is at 316 E. Sugartree St. and is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.