Solomon outlines goals to Rotary Clubs

WILMINGTON — District Governor of Rotary Sigrid Solomon — who also is the VP of Student Affairs and Dean of Students/Title IX Coordinator for Wilmington College — spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club and the AM Wilmington Rotary Club.

Solomon stated that her involvement with Rotary began as a participant in Group Study Exchange. She outlined her goals for the 2019-2020 Rotary year, which align with Rotary International President Mark Maloney’s goals for Rotary International.

Those goals are:

• Create a strategic plan for your club.

• Publicize the activities of the Rotary Club to your community.

• Create membership. Put yourself out there to attract and retain members.

• Increase youth involvement in your community by supporting Interact, Rotaract and RYLA activities.

• Increase club support and giving to the Rotary Foundation.

•Attend the Rotary District 6670 District Conference in April 2020 in Wilmington.

Solomon stressed that leadership is learned: Model the way; share the vision; challenge the process; enable others to act; encourage the heart. Remember that “what ifs” get in the way. Choose the saying, “I will.”

From left are Sigrid Solomon, District Governor of Rotary; Katherine Harrison Tigar, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club; Brad Reynolds, President of the AM Rotary Club; and James Perry, Assistant Governor of Rotary. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/11/web1_IMG_0511.jpg From left are Sigrid Solomon, District Governor of Rotary; Katherine Harrison Tigar, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club; Brad Reynolds, President of the AM Rotary Club; and James Perry, Assistant Governor of Rotary. Courtesy photo