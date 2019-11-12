Driver, Kroger patron injured in Saturday crash

BLANCHESTER — At around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Blanchester police responded to the Kroger store at 1001 E. Cherry St. on a report of a traffic crash. Ptl. Sarah Luken arrived, along with ambulances from Blanchester Emergency Medical Service and firefighters from the Blanchester-Marion Township Fire District.

According to a news release from Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt, Ptl. Luken found a silver 2006 Chevrolet partially inside the grocery store. The driver of the car was Isabel Richardson, 77, of Blanchester.

“Richardson was injured and was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital by ambulance,” stated Reinbolt. “Ptl. Luken learned a man inside the store, James Evans, 71, of Blanchester was struck by Richardson’s vehicle. He was also injured and was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

“Ptl. Luken’s investigation into the crash is ongoing, but she was able to determine that Richardson was driving through the Kroger parking lot, struck a tan Toyota van owned by Walter Adams of Blanchester, struck Mr. Evans’ silver Ford in the parking lot, then drove directly through the front wall of the store, striking Evans, who was on a motorized cart inside the store,” said Reinbolt.

He said there is no indication Richardson was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It is anticipated that Richardson will be cited as the at-fault driver, he added.

The views both inside and outside of the Kroger store after a car crashed into the store Saturday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/11/web1_kroger-1.jpg The views both inside and outside of the Kroger store after a car crashed into the store Saturday. Blanchester PD The views both inside and outside of the Kroger store after a car crashed into the store Saturday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/11/web1_kroger-2.jpg The views both inside and outside of the Kroger store after a car crashed into the store Saturday. Blanchester PD