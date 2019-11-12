Art show, bidding set at Continental Manor

BLANCHESTER — The residents at Continental Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center love to paint, and their annual art show is underway. Bid sheets have been placed by their paintings in the hallways and the dining room.

The community is welcome to come in and look between now and Nov. 18 at the paintings that the residents have done. If they see one they want to bid on, they write their name, phone number and bid they would like to place under the painting.

On Nov. 18 at 7-8 p.m the paintings will be brought in to the dining room for final bids; bidding will close at 7:30.

Activity Director Lisa Beach said she encourages everyone that placed a bid, to try to be present at the art show, as it means a lot to the residents when people come to their show. If anyone is unable to attend, and they had the winning bid, they will be called.

Refreshments and desserts will be served.

Money raised will go towards new blank canvas, and art supplies, so the residents can begin filling up the hallways with paintings, once again.

Stop in now to see Continental Manor’s artists and bid on their creations. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/11/web1_IMG_4964.jpg Stop in now to see Continental Manor’s artists and bid on their creations. Courtesy photo