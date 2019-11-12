WPD probes domestic violence incidents; drugs and alcohol reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 19-year-old male for alleged domestic violence after responding to an assault report on Nov. 8 at the on West Locust Street. A 19-year-old female is listed as the victim.

• A 33-year-old male was charged with alleged domestic violence after police responded to a domestic incident on Columbus Street on Nov. 8.

• At 11:46 p.m. on Nov. 9, a 19-year-old New Vienna was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after responding to a reckless operation incident at the 1600 block of Rombach Avenue.

• Police issued a citation to a 36-year-old male for allegedly failing to maintain control at 12:10 a.m. on Nov. 8 after responding to an accident at the 200 block of North Wall Street. According to the report, police saw a black SUV sitting in the roadway with heavy front end damage and directly in front of the SUV was a van with heavy rear-end damage. Two males were seen standing in the roadway with one male advising that he came out of his house when he heard the impact. The other male, the suspect, just stood and stared while rocking back and forth. Police spoke with the suspect for a minute, “then started to smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath,” the report states. An officer asked the suspect if he had anything to drink and he said yes — two drinks. The suspect’s speech was “extremely slurred and he had trouble completing thoughts and putting together sentences.” the report states. “(The suspect) had trouble walking and following simple instructions.” After a series of tests, police transported the suspect to the WPD station where he was issued the citation and then transported him home.

• At 6:46 p.m. on Nov. 7, police received a report from a 25-year-old male of a suspicious activity at a grocery store on Rombach Avenue. The male advised that while his wife, age 25, was out in the parking lot in the car with their child, a white middle-aged male went up to them and asked if he could hold the child. The suspect took the pacifier out of the child’s mouth and tried to grab it. The wife took their son and drove off, eventually getting the pacifier back. They advised they had no idea who the suspect was. The suspect was described as a being “fully covered with a hat on” and believed to be late 30s or early 40s in age. The officer did not find anyone matching that description.

• Emergency services responded to the 1100 block of Brownberry Drive on a report of a male subject overdosing at 2:58 a.m. on Nov. 7. According to the report, he was not responding and not breathing. CPR was attempted but wasn’t working. A 37-year-old male was on the floor of the apartment. A 38-year-old female advised she and the victim — her husband — were staying with a 30-year-old female. The wife said she and husband were sleeping and she woke to him not breathing. She told the officer her husband “snorts meth and smokes marijuana.” The officer was shown a small case that contained hypodermic needles and the wife’s ID. The wife admitted that she and her husband injected heroin. The 30-year-old female stated she was unaware of any drug use. An officer took custody of the case and the wife was given a warning for the needles. Emergency services gave the husband Narcan, he responded, and was transported to CMH.

• At 1:22 p.m. on Nov. 5, emergency services responded to the 800 block of Center Street in reference to an overdose. Upon offcier’s arrival, a 24-year-old female was located in a bathtub. It was discovered that residents gave her two doses of Narcan. She was found to have a warrant out of the WPD for probation violation and was taken to CMH by probation.

• At 9:17 a.m. on Nov. 8, police responded to the 100 block of North Spring Street where a 43-year-old female reported someone broke into her son’s apartment. The caller stated the neighbor saw who it was and she wanted to press charges and get his stuff back. They attempted to get her son — a 23-year-old male — on the phone to make the report but he told them “I’m no cop caller”. The neighbor advised he saw a couple carrying a TV outside in the morning hours. The mother stated she knew it was a male and female subject. No party had any physical proof and did not see the act in person.

• At 4:04 p.m. on Nov. 4, police arrested a 44-year-old male while serving a warrant on West Vine Street. According to the report, officers found a bag of marijuana and a bag of meth.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/11/web1_WPD-Badge-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574