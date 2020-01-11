Columbus police: Wife found dead after explosion was stabbed to death

COLUMBUS (AP) — A woman found dead after an explosion and house fire was stabbed to death while her husband and their 2-year-old daughter died from smoke inhalation, police said Friday.

Investigators in Columbus previously said they believed the woman’s husband, Gary Morris, 42, died from his own actions and are investigating his death as a suicide.

Firefighters found the bodies of Morris, 33-year-old Nerissa Distin and the couple’s daughter, Serina Morris, inside their Columbus home on Jan. 1. Police have said the deaths of Distin and her daughter are being investigated as homicides.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom at the home that night. Firefighters have said two other children lived at the home but weren’t there at the time of the explosion and fire.