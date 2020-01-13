Steed will be presiding Clinton County commissioner in 2020

WILMINGTON — In votes Monday by the Clinton County commissioners, Kerry R. Steed was elected commissioners president for 2020 and Mike McCarty as vice president.

The president of the Board of Clinton County Commissioners presides over the commissioners’ business sessions held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. until the end of business that day.

By custom rather than by legal requirement, the three commissioners fill the roles of president or vice president on a rotating basis. Last year, Commissioner Brenda K. Woods was the president, and next year Mike McCarty can anticipate being selected president by his fellow commissioners.

Commissioners serve on a number of other countywide boards or committees, and those annual designations were made Monday too.

McCarty will be a part of the Clinton County Health Department Advisory Board and the Local Community Corrections Board.

Other boards he will sit on are the Family and Children First Council, the Clinton County Microfilming Board, the Records Commission, the Courthouse Security Committee, and the Courthouse Parking Lot Committee.

Steed will be a member of the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Executive Board, the Local Emergency Planning Committee, and the Martinsville/Midland Sewer Board.

He will also be on the Clinton County Board of Revisions for 2020.

Woods will be the commissioners designee to attend meetings of the Clinton County Port Authority — not as a Port Authority board member but more as a liaison for the sake of communication between commissioners and the Port.

She will be the commissioners representative to the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission. And she’ll be on the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District board, and on the Quarry Committee.

There are two county commissioners who are designees on the Clinton County Revitalization Corporation (Land Bank) group: Woods and McCarty. Steed, who has served in that capacity in the past, said he plans to continue attending the monthly meetings as an interested observer of the Land Bank.

There have been more than 40 demolitions of vacant and abandoned residential properties in Clinton County through the Land Bank.

And all three county commissioners are members this year of the County Investment Committee.

Clinton County Administrator Mary Ann Haines Foland was designated to serve on the Clinton County Law Library Board.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed reacts Monday to being chosen president of the Board of Clinton County Commissioners for 2020. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_steed_prez_p.jpg Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed reacts Monday to being chosen president of the Board of Clinton County Commissioners for 2020. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Other co. boards seats allotted