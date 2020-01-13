Rotary learns about Haiti project

WILMINGTON — Katherine Harrison-Tigar spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon at the Park Vue Restaurant on Mondays about her mission work with Aid to Infrastructure (ATI) in Piton, Haiti.

Harrison-Tigar said that 2019 was a productive year: the ATI headquarters building was completed and the lunch and vitamin program continues.

Harrison-Tigar gave thanks to Rotary and to Clinton Memorial Hospital for their support.

Harrison-Tigar also stated that agricultural expansion for the community is a goal for 2020.

Director Samuel works with women and students teaching them methods to combat food insecurity. Samuel plans to work with the community to build a seed bank. Harrison-Tigar said that currently seed has to be purchased yearly.

Harrison-Tigar also said that the solar array is working well and that the water treatment system is fully functioning. Water is now available in the village instead of a long hike to get water.

Katherine Harrison-Tigar, co-founder of Aid to Infrastructure and President of the Wilmington Rotary Club. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_IMG_0574.jpg Katherine Harrison-Tigar, co-founder of Aid to Infrastructure and President of the Wilmington Rotary Club. Courtesy photo